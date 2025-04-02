Nottingham Forest notched up yet another win in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 and consolidated their hold at the third spot in the standings while maintaining pressure on Arsenal. Forest hosted Manchester United, where former Red Devils' player Antony Elanga downed the visitors as early as the fifth minute of the match, thanks to a spectacular solo run, to score the only goal of the contest. This win handed Forrest their first-ever double over United in the English Premier League since the 1991-92 season. Interestingly, Manchester United controlled almost 70 percent of the match, but could not make use of the spot kicks or possession. UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Reach Quarterfinals; Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Frankfurt Also Advance.

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United PL 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)