Supercopa de Espana also known as the Spanish Super Cup will be kicking off on January 11. The contest currently is contested by four teams which include winners and runners-up of the Copa del Ray and La Liga. Unfortunately, there will be no broadcast of the Supercopa de Espana 2024 for football fans in India. The live streaming of the Spanish Super Cup 2024 in India can be viewed on the FanCode app.

Supercopa de Espana Live Streaming on FanCode

Thanks for reaching out. the Supercopa de España league will stream live at 12:30 am 11th January on FanCode app. We hope this addresses your query. https://t.co/SnowwaG5ak— FanCode (@FanCode) January 5, 2024

