The Indian football team will be looking to keep their hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 alive when they lock horns against Afghanistan. The Blue Tigers will be looking to bounce back after a forgettable campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and lock horns against Afghanistan on March 22 at the Damac Stadium in Saudi Arabia. DD Sports will provide live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the FanCode app and website. Indian Men's Football Team Gets Acclimatised to Abha's Altitude Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers on DD Sports

🚨 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🚨 DD sports will be broadcasting 📺 India's #FIFAWorldCup 🏆 qualifiers clash against Afghanistan on March 22, 2024. #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 20, 2024

IND vs AFG FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online

🚨 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🚨 The #FIFAWorldCup qualifiers between Afghanistan vs India match on March 22, 2024 will be streamed live on 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞! #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 19, 2024

