Lionel Messi is one of the most followed athletes in the world. Fans keep close eye on the 'family-oriented football magician' and follow every news. Argentine journalist Naiara Vecchio handed fans a hot topic as she mentioned that the Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo will be having baby girl. Interestingly in 2023, Messi expressed desire to have baby girl. Fans quickly upped their sleeves and started getting every possible update on the news. But Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo now has addressed news. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, and Antonela are proud parents of three sones - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Lionel Messi’s Words on Fourth Child

• “Another child? Leo Messi: “We would love to have another child. We are not in the research phase but we would like the girl.” pic.twitter.com/jq9xcQz4vE — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 21, 2023

What Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Said on Naiara Vecchio’s Claims

Argentine Journalist Naiara Vecchio recently told Spanish media outlet Hola when reacting to reports of rift in the Messi family. She said, "When it comes to Lionel and Antonela Roccuzzo, I talked to their close circle and they told me they were doing great, in fact, they're looking to have a baby girl."

While the last line caught everyone’s attention, Messi’s wife Antonela addressed the news as she told another Argentine journalist Angel De Brito – according to a post on his X account: "I spoke to Antonela and she told me that the rumour of her pregnancy is fake. She said that the media has been trying to get her pregnant for the past three years!"

