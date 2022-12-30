The football fraternity mourned the loss of Pele, who passed away at 82 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The Brazil football legend had been under treatment at a hospital in Sao Paolo for a month and has breathed his last following his prolonged battle with cancer. After his death, members of the football community took to social media to express their condolences and mourn the demise of arguably one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Here are some reactions: Footprints of Pele: Revisiting Brazilian Football Legend's Legacy Against Mohun Bagan.

Rest in Peace, Pele

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022

'Lost a Legend'

The football world has lost a legend. Rest in peace Pele 💔💫 pic.twitter.com/4CrXrEVFlT — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 29, 2022

'Your Legacy Will Live Forever'

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game🖤⚽😥 Your legacy will live forever. I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever 🫶🏼🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KimzUxhIik — Mesut Özil (@M10) December 29, 2022

'REAL LEGEND'

A true gentleman! I was very lucky to meet him and exchange shirts and have a brief chat about the game we love. Your words will never leave me! RIP PELE Legend is used to easily these days but this man is a REAL LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/AAXaitn2ZY — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 29, 2022

'Farewell to the King'

Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game. Rest in peace, Pelé. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Cd7xccxX9B — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2022

Legacy Not to Be Forgotten, Indeed

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

'Thoughts With Pele's Family'

The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of football’s all-time greats, Pele. Our thoughts are with his family and our fans across Brazil at this sad time 💙 pic.twitter.com/7LblbR3MVE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 29, 2022

'Greatest Ever'

Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable 🙏🏼❤️🇧🇷 #pele pic.twitter.com/PErVqkERuF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 29, 2022

'Truly Saddened'

We are truly saddened to hear the news of Pele’s passing. As a club, we had the privilege of hosting Pele in 1981, at Highbury. A memory we will always cherish. Our thoughts, along with entire football community are with Pele's loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/PZgWmXvSRh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2022

