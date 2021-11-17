Lewis Hamilton's win at the Brazilain GP 2021 impressed Pele and the legendary footballer hailed the Mercedes racer. Pele posed with a Brazilian football t-shirt on his social media with a message for Hamilton. With this, Pele also took to social media and congratulated Hamilton for his win at Interlagos. Hamilton also thanked Pele for the gesture.

Post by Pele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Post shared by F1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)