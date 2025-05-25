Despite having possession during most of the contest, Inter Miami looked the second-best side in their MLS 2025 clash against Philadelphia Union and eventually managed to salvage a draw, thanks to late goals from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia. Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union opened the scoring in the seventh minute with Quinn Sullivan finding the net in the seventh minute. Tai Baribo doubled the lead for Union just on the brink of the first-half whistle. For Inter Miami, Tadeo Allende hit the first goal on their road to come back in the 60th minute, but Baribo slammed his second to hand Philadelphia a 2-goal lead again. Messi came good in the 87th minute for Miami to cut the lead to one, and in stoppage time, Segovia found the equaliser for the Herons, ensuring they take a point back home. Lionel Messi To Visit Kerala in 2025, Confirms Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

Philadelphia Union 3-3 Inter Miami

Termina el partido en Philadelphia. Vamos Miami 👊 pic.twitter.com/rpKaTBfAtY — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 25, 2025

