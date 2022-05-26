Kylian Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid has been talk of the town in football news of late. Amidst this, an edited picture of Lionel Messi is doing the rounds where he is seen carrying out the trash at PSG. Netizens have shared this picture on social media to troll Messi. It was earlier reported that PSG have offered Mbappe to be the owner of their sporting project to keep him at the club.

See These Tweets:

No way, mbappé told Messi to take out the trash pic.twitter.com/WCGsMWcLsI

This is the 2022/2023 season and sporting director Kylian Mbappe has ordered Messi to pack the trash after every training session 👍 pic.twitter.com/icW8qEpQLc — Preece of Life𓃵 🧘‍♀️ (@Preeceszn) May 25, 2022

I'm literally crying right now, Kylian mbappe has told Lionel Messi to take out the trash at PSG. No wayyyy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zLPRMrQR4v — Jod 🇧🇪 (@UtdJodBr) May 25, 2022

Football knows no respect though. Kyllian Mbappe has literally told Messi to take the trash out of PSG or he will fire him. LOL🤣 pic.twitter.com/O1Gvkm8nxV — leparan1 (@seitaileparan) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)