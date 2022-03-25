Portugal secured a 3-1 victory over Turkey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Friday. Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes were on target for the hosts as they got one step closer to sealing a spot in the World Cup in Qatar, later this year. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

