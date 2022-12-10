Portugal's run in the FIFA World Cup 2022 comes to an end as they get knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Being aware of Morocco's strength in defence, Portugal pressed to score early but was only able to create half chances. Against the run of play Morocco ambushed Portugal as they took the lead from a towering header of En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute. Diego Costa's mistimed outing was one of the reasons for the goal conceded. Cristiano Ronaldo who was on the bench in the fisrt half, came on as a substitute in the second half, but failed to make an impact. Morocco kept prodding on counter attacks as Portugal tried their best to score against a ten-man Morocco, only to stop at the reliable hands of Yassin Bonou.

Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details:

MOROCCO ARE HEADING TO THE SEMI-FINALS! 🇲🇦@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)