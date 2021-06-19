Young Portugal forward Joao Felix and left-back Nuno Mendes would be unavailable for their side's Euro 2020 Group F encounter against Germany on June 19, due to muscle injuries. The duo is said to be suffering from myalgia (muscle pain).

Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes will not be available to Portugal due to injury against Germany

Joao Felix und Nuno Mendes werden Portugal verletzungsbedingt gegen Deutschland nicht zu Verfügung stehen.#PORGER #EURO2020 — Sportschau (@sportschau) June 19, 2021

