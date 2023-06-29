Spanish Defender Pau Torres has reportedly agreed a deal to join English Premier Club Aston Villa from Villarreal. Current Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has believed to play a big role in this transfer. Villa will pay much lesser than what was his release clause, although the real fee is yet to get disclosed. Declan Rice Transfer News: Arsenal Appear to Be Ahead of Manchester City in the Race to Sign England Midfielder.

Pau Torres Reportedly Set to Join Aston Villa

Pau Torres to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place — as revealed today Unai Emery wanted Pau to join this week and it’s gonna happen. 🚨🟣🔵 #AVFC Contract agreed, also medical being scheduled. Villa will pay way less than the release clause. Big one for Emery & Villa. pic.twitter.com/uzg4RYUHAv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

