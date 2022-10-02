Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored as PSG continued their winning run in Ligue 1 2022-23 with a 2-1 victory over Nice. Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a beautiful free kick after which Nice fought back with a goal from Gaetan Laborde in the 47th. Kylian Mbappe then stepped up to score in the 83rd minute to help PSG seal all three points and return to the top of the points table. Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring in PSG’s Win Over Nice in Ligue 1 2022–23, Shares Pictures on Instagram

PSG 2-1 Nice:

PSG 2-1 Nice Goal Video Highlights:

