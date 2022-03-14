PSG returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1, following a shock defeat at the hands of Real Madrid that led them to their way out of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes scored as PSG consolidated their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

