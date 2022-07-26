Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano. The player has joined the French champions on a five-year deal which will keep him in the capital till 2027. The 24-year-old defender has arrived at Paris to complete all the medical tests and will complete all the paper works after that. It is the third signing for PSG after Luis Campos took charge as an advisor.

Watch video:

Here’s Nordi Mukiele after medical tests completed with PSG. He’s now at Paris headquarters in order to sign the contract until June 2027. 🔴🔵 #PSG 🎥 @CanalSupporters pic.twitter.com/j12bAuyelm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

