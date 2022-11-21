Enner Valencia got the ball rolling for Ecuador in some style as he helped his side clinch a 2-0 win over Ecuador in the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 20. Valencia had an early goal ruled out by VAR but that did not stop him from scoring his brace, within the first half itself. The first one came in the 16th minute from the penalty spot and the second one was a perfect header in the 31st minute. Qatar had an improved performance in the second half but they were eventually no match for the South Americans. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

