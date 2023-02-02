Cristiano Ronaldo met the Al-Nassr women's team and wished them good luck for the remaining games. In a video shared by Al-Nassr on social media, the Portugal star was seen interacting with the players and posing for a group photo with them. Ronaldo has had a tough start to life in Saudi Arabia with him not finding the net, two games into his Al-Nassr debut. Cristiano Ronaldo Brutally Attacked for Poor Performance at Al-Nassr, Alleged Club Director Says 'Spent 200 Million Euros and He Only Knows How to Say SIUUU' (Watch Viral Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr's Women's Team

Our women stars have their support from the greatest 🤩 Ronaldo meets #AlNassr’s women football team ⚽️ And gives a message for the two remaining matches 💪🔝 pic.twitter.com/6KT4YMY4D2 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 2, 2023

