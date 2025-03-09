Real Kashmir dropped to third place after dropping points in recent fixtures. They will face Aizwal FC next in the I League 2024-25 season on March 9. Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC match will be played at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and will start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC I-League 2024-25 Season

