Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 19. Both teams had new managers, with Xabi Alonso in charge of Real Madrid and Simone Inzaghi leading Al-Hilal. The contest started on an even note but Real Madrid took the lead in the 34th minute with young Gonzalo Garcia scoring in the 34th minute. But Al-Hilal restored parity before the break when Ruben Neves converted a penalty spot. There were no goals in the second half, but Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to take the lead and potentially win the contest in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty. But Yassine Bounou came to Al-Hilal's rescue as he saved Federico Valverde's penalty, ensuring that both teams shared spoils. With this result, Al-Hilal ended Real Madrid's 11-match winning streak at the FIFA Club World Cup. Manchester City 2–0 Wydad AC, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Cityzens Start Campaign With Win Despite Rico Lewis’ Red Card.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Result

Nothing to separate The Blue Wave and Los Blancos in an electric encounter in Miami. 🔋#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 18, 2025

Watch Yassine Bounou Save Federico Valverde's Penalty:

90+1' THIS IS INSANE! Penalty to @realmadrid, Valverde from the spot and Bono SAVES IT! We are still level in Miami! 😮 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAHIL pic.twitter.com/CpwOek3yWy — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

Al-Hilal End Real Madrid's FIFA CWC Winning Streak

11 - @Alhilal_FC have ended Real Madrid's 11-match @FIFACWC winning streak (including previous formats), the first time Real Madrid failed to win a Club World Cup match since 2000. Twist. pic.twitter.com/ZG8K0Temol — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2025

