Manchester City got their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign started on a high as they beat Wydad AC 2-0 in a Group G encounter on June 18. Phil Foden scored the fastest goal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 so far as he gave Manchester City an early lead in the second minute at the Lincoln Financial Field and later on, Jeremy Doku scored to double the advantage for Pep Guardiola's men before the break. Manchester City were reduced to 10 men towards the closing stages of the contest when Rico Lewis was shown a red card after he accidentally caught Wydad's Samuel Obeng in the face with his boot during a sliding tackle. Despite the red card, Manchester City cruised to a routine victory in Philadelphia. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: New Eight-Second Rule of Goalkeeper Holding the Ball Gets Implemented During Ulsan Gyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns Match (Watch Video).

Manchester City vs Wydad AC Result

💫 @ManCity opening their #FIFACWC campaign with a win in Philadelphia. — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 18, 2025

Watch Rico Lewis' Red Card:

¡MADRE MÍA! ASÍ HA SIDO LA ROJA A RICO LEWIS 🟥@FIFACWC | Todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/yWCWbewndX #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/stvxVLjEdr — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) June 18, 2025

