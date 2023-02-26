Defending champions Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their recent La Liga 2022/23 match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. The first half of the Madrid derby was goalless. After the restart, Atletico Madrid were reduced to ten men when their Argentine forward Angel Correa picked up a red card. However, it was ten-men Atletico Madrid who took the lead at the 78th minute as Jose Maria Gimenez scored with a brilliant header. Real Madrid soon equalised through their Uruguayan forward Alvaro Rodriguez. Los Blancos then did their best to find a winner but had to settle for a draw. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

Real Madrid 1–1 Atletico Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)