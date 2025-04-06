In a contest where almost everything went wrong for defending champions, Real Madrid ended up losing against Valencia 1-2 in La Liga 2024-25. Vinicur Junior missed a penalty, after which Mouctar Diakhaby scored for Valencia and gave the visitors an early lead. Vinicius did manage to equalise the score in the second half, finding the back of the net at the 50th-minute mark, much to the joy of the fans present at Santiago Bernabeu. However, late in stoppage time, Hugo Duro hit a goal in the 95th minute and scored the decisive goal for Valencia, which dented Madrid's title hopes. Celta Vigo and Las Palmas Share Eventful 1–1 Draw in La Liga 2024–25.

Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia La Liga 2024–25

