The Spanish giants Real Madrid have wished fans on the special occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti via an Instagram post. Real Madrid in the past has always extended wishes for more occasions. Real Madrid is currently leading the La Liga 2023-24 points table. Real Madrid in their last match wasn't able to get through to Rayo Vallecano as the game ended up in a draw. Real Madrid is comfortably leading the points table with a gap of six points between them and the underdogs Girona. Midfield Maestro Toni Kroos Completes 450 Matches for Real Madrid, Acheives Milestone Against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2023–24.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes by Real Madrid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)