Real Madrid suffered from a shocking 1-2 defeat against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in UCL 2021-22 game. Jasurbek Yakhshibeov and Sebastien Thill were the ones who scored a goal for the team. Karim Benzema was the only one who scored a goal for Real Madrid.

Video:

