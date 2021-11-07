Real Madrid has the chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga when they play host to Ray Vallecano in a Saturday evening kick-off. The Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last three league games which features two wins. Carlo Ancelotti is beginning to build some momentum although the team does produce some sub-standard performances from now on then. Opponents Rayo Vallecano have made great strides since getting promoted to the Spanish first division. They currently occupy sixth place in the league and can be a tricky opposition to play with. They have beaten big guns like Barcelona this term and will be confident of taking on Real Madrid. Andoni Iraola will have his sights set on greater achievements with Rayo Vallecano in the current campaign. Real Madrid versus Rayo Vallecano will be streamed on Voot app from 1:30 AM. Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca, La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema Creates History As Los Blancos Record Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale, and Mariano Diaz are the big guns missing out for Real Madrid due to fitness issues. Eder Militao and David Alaba have formed a formidable pairing at the back with both complementing each other well. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro are probably one of the finest midfield engines at club level and Madrid is fortunate to have them. Karim Benzema as a number nine guarantees goals and the hosts will be hopeful the French striker is on target.

Radamel Falcao leads the forward line for Rayo Vallecano and despite turning 35, El Tigre remains a force to reckon with. Santi Comesana and Oscar Valentin in a two-man midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline. Oscar Trejo with his passing range can hurt Real Madrid in the no 10 role but will need his wide players like Alvaro Garcia and Isi Palazon to make those darting runs forward. A tricky game for Real Madrid but one they should be able to get all three points from considering they are playing at home.

When is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 7, 2021 (Sunday) at the Bernabeu. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 has acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, live-action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano clash.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)