Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Vinicius Junior netted one goal as Real Madrid defeated Real Oviedo 3-0 in La Liga 2025-26 at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo on Monday, August 25. After a tight start, Kylian Mbappe provided the breakthrough for Real Madrid by scoring in the 37th minute of the match. It was his second goal in as many matches in La Liga 2025-26. Real Madrid maintained their 1-0 lead at half-time and it was not until the 83rd minute of the game when it was Kylian Mbappe again, who scored the third goal of the season and second of the match by pouncing on an assist from Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian would go on to have his name on the scoresheet as well by netting in the stoppage time to seal three points for Real Madrid, who are now third in the La Liga standings. Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Result

Watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights:

