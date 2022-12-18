Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel Di Maria in the box. While those who were supporting Argentina were elated to have their star man score once again, some fans were unhappy after the penalty was awarded to the La Albiceleste. They took to Twitter to call out the decision, as a result of which, 'rigged' started trending. These fans felt that this was all pre-planned. Check out some of such tweets by fans below: Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Net From the Penalty Spot in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final vs France

'Rigged'

Only Argentina gets those penalties... This WC is rigged. — AUGUSTUS 🔴 (@Der_Augustus) December 18, 2022

'Pre-Planned by FIFA'

It was pre-planned by FIFA & Qatar. This World Cup is 💯 Rigged. pic.twitter.com/zDrjgfVmqo — CR7 (@theCR7en) December 18, 2022

'FIFA is Corrupt'

This world cup will go down as the most corrupt & rigged in its history. They had a easy route, officiating has favoured Messi, majority of the french team falling sick a night to the world cup final. Di Maria tripping himself and getting a penalty. Fifa is corrupt organisation. — Tierney & Saka (@babyface2000ad) December 18, 2022

This Fan Had a Different Perspective:

“Messi got so many penalties the World Cup is rigged” maybe stop fouling them then? — mev 🏀🧸🌹⚽️ (@mevvybear) December 18, 2022

