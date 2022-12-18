Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel Di Maria in the box. While those who were supporting Argentina were elated to have their star man score once again, some fans were unhappy after the penalty was awarded to the La Albiceleste. They took to Twitter to call out the decision, as a result of which, 'rigged' started trending. These fans felt that this was all pre-planned. Check out some of such tweets by fans below: Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Net From the Penalty Spot in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final vs France

'Rigged'

'Pre-Planned by FIFA'

'FIFA is Corrupt'

This Fan Had a Different Perspective:

