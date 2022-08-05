Robert Lewandowski has been given the number 9 shirt for Barcelona ahead of the new season. The Polish striker, who joined the Catalans after a long saga, would thus be their first-choice striker next season alongside Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

See Confirmation:

💣 Lewandowski Gets No. 9 Barcelona Shirt: https://t.co/9sdBqdZRL7 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) August 5, 2022

