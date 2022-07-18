FC Barcelona signed Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, touted to be one of the most exciting football transfers this season. So, it was not a big surprise to see Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona trending on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, as soon as the Spanish club unveiled their star signing. Fans soon began sharing Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona jersey photos, videos and wallpapers, though we must tell you these images are not official but fan-made. Football fans are also curious about the 33-year-old jersey number at Camp Nou. There are a few reports suggesting that Robert Lewandowski will get to wear his shirt number 9 and that it will be offered by Barcelona striker Memphis Depay.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski took a significant pay cut to join Barcelona pic.twitter.com/gfjKv0eocw — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 17, 2022

🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “This team has a great future and I want to be a part of this.” pic.twitter.com/sbIREI5MMl — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) July 18, 2022

🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “I've always wanted to play in a big club.” pic.twitter.com/Lq5raxapF8 — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) July 18, 2022

Robert Lewandowski: "I'm here to help take Barça back to the top." WE GOT A CRACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/blBVO7yF3B — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) July 18, 2022

From Bayern to Barca 🔵🔴 After months of speculation, Robert Lewandowski has completed his move to Barcelona. The Polish striker scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in Munich ✨ pic.twitter.com/LUCZ3jj5BW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 18, 2022

🚨 Robert Lewandowski meets his new Barcelona teammates. 🫂💙❤️ (🎥 @FCBarcelona) pic.twitter.com/iTY0JJ6xnx — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 18, 2022

Robert Lewandowski meeting the squad! 🔵🔴pic.twitter.com/QIF2PP1NKz — Blaugranagram (@Blaugranagram) July 18, 2022

