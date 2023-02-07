Former Brazilian international and Barcelona star Ronaldinho has confirmed that his son Joao de Assis Moreira or more famously known as Joao Mendes will join the Blaugrana. Mendes on trial with Barcelona since January and has finally managed to pass it. Speaking to Spanish outlet Rac1 Ronaldinho said, “I can confirm Barcelona will sign João, Barça has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son.” Unlike his father, 17-year-old Joao is a striker and will now get the opportunity to play in the famous academy of Barcelona, La Masia. Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla, La Liga 2022-23: Blaugranas Extend Lead Over Real Madrid With Convincing Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ronaldinho's Son to Join Barcelona

