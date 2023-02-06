Barcelona continues their good form in the La Liga as they extend their lead at the top of the table over Real Madrid by eight points with a clinical 3-0 win over Sevilla. The first half of the game was mostly uneventful with Sergio Busquets getting subbed off with an ankle injury and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bonou denying Robert Lewandowski a few shots on goal. Despite of Sevilla defending deep, the deadlock broke in the second half with Jordi Alba opening the scoring, Gavi doubled the lead from a Raphinha assist, who had a good outing in this game. Raphinha utilized the opportunity further as he scored the third and final goal of the night from a Jordi Alba cross, sealing the victory for Barcelona. You can watch the video highlights of the match here. Mallorca 1–0 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Los Blancos Suffer Shock Defeat After Marco Asensio Misses Penalty (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FT #BarçaSevillaFC 3-0 Dominant win from the leaders who widen the gap at the top! 🔵🔴#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ynGvCN2r1N — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 5, 2023

