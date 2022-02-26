Amid Russia and Ukraine conflict, Poland has refused to play the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Russia. Poland's Robert Lewandowski has supported this decision and said that the team cannot put on blinders as if nothing has happened.

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

