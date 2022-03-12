Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as Chelsea's director following the imposition of sanctions amid Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club. The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022," the statement read.

