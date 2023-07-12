Sahal Abdul Samad, a top midfielder for Kerala Blasters and a member of the Indian national football squad, recently got married to a badminton player Reza Farhat. Sahal Abdul Samad continues to shine on the football pitch, both for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League and for the Indian national squad. Netizens are congratulatiing to Sahal Abdul Samad and Reza Farhat on their marriage and wishing them success for the future. Igor Stimac Meets Countryman Luka Modric; Blue Tigers’ Head Coach Writes ‘One Day Our Indian National Team Will Reach This Level’ (See Pics)

Congratulations to Sahal Abdul Samad and Reza Farhat

Wishing NT midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad a very happy married life 💙🥳 pic.twitter.com/HQrJdA6NXt — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 12, 2023

