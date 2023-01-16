Sergio Aguero imitated Lionel Messi's celebration after finding the back of the net during a match in Gerard Pique's King's League, which is a seven-a-side competition. The former Argentina striker scored for his side Kunisports team and then ran towards one corner of the pitch, cupping his ears with his hands. Messi had performed this celebration in front of Dutch coach Luis Van Gaal after scoring against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. His celebration was a reference to that of former Argentina midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme, who Van Gaal reportedly mistreated during his time at Barcelona. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sergio Aguero Imitates Lionel Messi's Celebration:

