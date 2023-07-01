Shreyas Iyer was in attendance at the Sree Kanteerava stadium as India took on Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal on July 1. The Indian cricketer, who is currently in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), turned up to show support for the Blue Tigers in this match. The picture of him sitting and watching the game has gone viral. Back the Blues! Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted Supporting Indian Football Team At Sree Kanteerava Stadium During IND vs KUW SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match.

Shreyas Iyer Attends India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal

Shreyas Iyer at the ground to support the Indian football team. pic.twitter.com/Ou7AInOHls — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2023

