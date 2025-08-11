The South Africa football team secured a 2-1 victory over the Guinea football team in round three of the African Nations Championship 2025 at the Mandela National Stadium on Monday, August 11. With this victory, South Africa secured their first win in the ongoing African Nations Championship tournament. The Bafana Bafana climbed to second place in the Group C standings of the African Nations Championship 2025. South Africa has four points with one win and as many draws in two matches. Meanwhile, Guinea is ranked in fourth place in the Group C standings of the African Nations Championship 2025. They have lost their second consecutive match in the ongoing event. In three matches, Guinea has three points with one win and two losses. For South Africa, Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela scored superb goals to help their side win the Group C match.

South Africa 2–1 Guinea, African Nations Championship 2025

FT: And so it ends at the Mandela National Stadium!!! pic.twitter.com/0jk40a2SjH — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 11, 2025

