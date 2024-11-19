The Spain National Football Team won during the final moments of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match against the Switzerland National Football Team. It was a close game but Spain were the winners after Bryan Zaragoza converted a spot kick during the final moments of the Spain vs Switzerland Nations League match. Yeremy Pino and Bryan Gil scored a goal each and La Roja. A goal each from Joel Monteiro and Andi Zeqiri went in vain. With this win, Spain went on to win their Nations League 2024-25 group and marched on to the quarterfinals. Switzerland finishes last. Croatia 1–1 Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Joska Gvardiol's Equaliser Sees Luka Modric and Co Hold Cristiano Ronaldo-Less A Selecao in Their Final Group Stage Encounter.

Spain vs Switzerland Result

🏁 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘!! What a victory here in Tenerife!! One the fans certainly won’t forget in a while!!



A fantastic way to end a truly wonderful 2024!!



🇪🇸 🆚 🇨🇭 | 3-2 | 90+6#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/uWrkr3AEHO— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) November 18, 2024

