Spanish footballer Jose Gaya is ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 due to suffering an injury in the training session. The left-back sustained a knee sprain on November 17 and after detailed assessment of his injury, he was ruled out of the upcoming competition in Qatar.

Jose Gaya Set to Miss FIFA World Cup 2022

🚨 Jose Gaya has been ruled out of the World Cup due to injury 🇪🇸🚑 pic.twitter.com/lznQlKF3F7 — 433 (@433) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)