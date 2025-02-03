Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is now on three game-winning run under Javier Mascherano winning all three pre-season friendly games. In the recent match against Sporting San Miguelito, the MLS Side had to dig deep in the second half to overcome a goal-deficit and win the match 3-1 in the end. Benjamin Cremaschi, Tadio Allende and Fafa Picault scored for the MLS (Major League Soccer) side. Inter Miami will play against Olimpia team next on February 9. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly

That’s a wrap 🤝🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/6Werd0A2r0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 3, 2025

