League leaders Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC in their next I-League 2022-23 fixture. The match will commence at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 07, 2023. Sreenidi are currently at the top of the table. They defeated Neroca 1-0 in their last match. Meanwhile, Kenkre are in the tenth position with only two victories so far. Kenkre got a big win against Real Kashmir FC in their last game. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live-streaming of the match, you can tune into Discovery+.

