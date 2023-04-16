After shocking start in the first two games and a semi-final slot to play for Sreenidi Deccan FC will be taking on RoundGlass Punjab in their next match in Super Cup 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The Group A clash will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payannad Stadium, Manjeri. It will be a potentially do-or-die encounter for Sreenidi Deccan as they are level on points with Group A counterparts Bengaluru FC. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. But unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch this match live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels due to the, having other commitments. Meanwhile, FanCode will also not provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs RoundGlass Punjab Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

