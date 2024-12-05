Sreenidi Deccan are all set to lock horns with Rajasthan United FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United football match will be played at Deccan Arena and will start at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United live streaming viewing option will also be available on the newly launched SSEN app. AIFF Signs Live Streaming Commercial Rights Agreement with Shrachi Sports Backed SSEN App, Sony Sports Network to Telecast I-League Matches.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)