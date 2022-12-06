One of the iconic stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is the Stadium 974. The stadium is named ‘974’ as it denotes the exact number of recycled shipping containers used to build the arena. 974 is also Qatar’s international dialling code. Stadium 974 is the first-ever fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups. After the ongoing Brazil vs South Korea game of the Round of 16, the stadium will not host any further games and will be dismantled. Japan Fans Clean Stadium Despite Losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockout Game Against Croatia

Stadium 974 to be dismantled after Brazil vs South Korea Match

