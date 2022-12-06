Japan has been one of the sensational stories of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Their heroics has won people's hearts not only inside the field, but also off the field. After every game, the Japan fans in the stadium have cleaned the gallery as the match ended. This time, even after losing to Croatia and getting out of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the practice sees no change as they stuck around to help clean the stadium. Croatia 1-1 Japan (3-1 Penalties), FIFA World Cup 2022: Dominik Levakovic Stars in Penalty Shootout As Croatia Qualify For Quarterfinals (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Japan Fans Stay Around to Clean Stadium After Loss Against Croatia

Despite being knocked out of the World Cup, you know the Japanese fans stuck around to help clean the stadium. We will miss them. 🫶#JPN | #FIFAWorldCup 📸 @i3merz pic.twitter.com/90aC6YZcsN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)