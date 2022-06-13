Portugal fell to their first defeat of this year's Nations League campaign as they lost 1-0 to Switzerland. The Selecao were without their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo for this game. Haris Seferovic scored the winner, 57 seconds into the match, the quickest goal recorded in the competition's history.

