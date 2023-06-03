Lionel Messi is all set to play his last match for PSG against Clermont Foot at the Parc de Princes, the home ground of PSG. He will bid one final goodbye to the fans there before leaving Paris. Ahead of that, PSG released a farewell video for the Argentina superstar thanking him for his contributions for the last two years. PSG have already won the league and will play this match to take positives for the next season.

PSG Comes Up With Farewell Post for Lionel Messi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)