After three matches on Tuesday, November 21, we will witness another action packed day at the FIFA World Cup 2022 today, Wednesday, November 22. We have four matches lined up today at the Football World Cup. In the first match of the day, Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at 03:30 am IST. In second match, Denmark will take on Tunisia at 06:30 am IST. In third game, Mexico will face Poland at 09:30 pm IST and in the fourth game France will be up against Australia at 12:30 am IST (November 23). The live telecast of these matches will be available on Sports 18 channels while free live streaming online will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule

