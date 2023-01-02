Aston Villa registered a convincing victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their recent English Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. After a slow-paced first half, Emiliano Buendia opened the scoring for the visiting side in the 50th minute. Douglas Luiz then doubled Villa's lead with a very well-worked goal. Apart from Harry Kane's effort, Spurs failed to create any chances throughout the ninety minutes. The match ended with a scoreline of 2-0 in Aston Villa's favour. Miguel Almiron Goal Video Highlights: Watch Newcastle Star Score a Beautiful Goal Against Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa

Emiliano Buendia Goal

🎶 @EM10Buendia, from Argentina… Scenes in front of the away end. 👌 pic.twitter.com/P3vOMfMBG6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2023

Douglas Luiz Goal

