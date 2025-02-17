On Matchday 25 of the Premier League 2024-25 season, Tottenham Hotspur secured a 1-0 lead over Man United. James Maddison scored early in the first half to hand an advantage to the hosts. Manchester United tried to break the Spurs defence but failed and eventually lost the game. This is Spurs second league win over Manchester United. Leicester City 0–2 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Mikel Merino’s Late Double off the Bench Relieves Gunners in Win Over Foxes.

